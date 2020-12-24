SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)’s stock price fell 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.70 and last traded at $39.72. 16,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 20,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF by 89.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter.

