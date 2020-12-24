Sphere (SPHR) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Sphere has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $213.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sphere has traded down 30.5% against the dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000428 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sphere alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,689.23 or 0.99991197 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00020833 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017045 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004222 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000245 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00051004 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere (SPHR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2017. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sphere is sphrpay.io

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.