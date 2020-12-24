Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joe Fortunato bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $244,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 25.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

