Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit