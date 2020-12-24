Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Celldex Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLDX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLDX opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $660.37 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 3.06. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.95.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,069.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

