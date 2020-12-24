Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,470 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMKTA. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 821.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets stock opened at $40.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $105,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Ingles Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

