Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,925 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Conduent in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Conduent by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 347,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 18,201 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,387,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 542,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,771,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 53,182 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Conduent by 230.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 27,720 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.71. Conduent Incorporated has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.58.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.25 million. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conduent from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

