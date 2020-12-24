Squarepoint Ops LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in shares of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 36.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,574 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,584 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.06% of MobileIron worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MOBL. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MobileIron during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in MobileIron in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in MobileIron in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MobileIron in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MobileIron in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MobileIron alerts:

In other news, Director Altai Capital Management, L.P. sold 105,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $739,198.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,110,280 shares of company stock valued at $28,894,215. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOBL. BidaskClub raised MobileIron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MobileIron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MobileIron in a report on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.10.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.83 million, a PE ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. MobileIron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. MobileIron had a negative return on equity of 102.36% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MobileIron, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MobileIron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and applications from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide zero sign-on; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for MobileIron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MobileIron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.