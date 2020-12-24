Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 45,964 Shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 302.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 45,964 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.26% of The Cato worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CATO. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Cato by 8.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Cato by 18.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Cato by 17.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 19,544 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Cato by 57.5% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cato in the second quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cato stock opened at $8.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 0.86. The Cato Co. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $17.98.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.79 million for the quarter. The Cato had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 6.95%.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

