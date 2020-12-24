Squarepoint Ops LLC Reduces Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,532 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Umpqua by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the third quarter worth about $1,298,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 15.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,999,000 after acquiring an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Umpqua alerts:

UMPQ opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $348.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.70 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 5.65%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMPQ shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Umpqua from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stephens began coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Umpqua from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.44.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.