Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 3,039 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 58.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $323.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.29, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $265.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.38. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $335.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,426 shares in the company, valued at $7,877,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,253 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.94.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

