Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 54,026 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,026 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $100.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.78 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $103.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.15.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,295,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,865,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,875,200. 21.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FATE has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

