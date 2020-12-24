St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $340.66

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $340.66 and traded as high as $372.50. St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) shares last traded at $372.50, with a volume of 129,134 shares.

The company has a market cap of £846.25 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 373.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 340.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14.

About St. Modwen Properties PLC (SMP.L) (LON:SMP)

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Industrial & Logistics; St. Modwen Homes; and Strategic Land & Regeneration segments. The company is also involved in industrial and logistics; housebuilding; and strategic land and regeneration project activities.

