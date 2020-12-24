Stably USD Market Capitalization Reaches $518,551.23 (USDS)

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 24th. Over the last seven days, Stably USD has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Stably USD token can now be purchased for $1.01 or 0.00004261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stably USD has a market cap of $518,551.23 and $1,679.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00047429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00327147 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00016820 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00030142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Stably USD Profile

Stably USD (USDS) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin . The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io . Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stably USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

