Star Peak Energy Transition (NYSE:STPK) Trading 8.6% Higher

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. (NYSE:STPK)’s stock price was up 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.09. Approximately 3,293,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 133% from the average daily volume of 1,415,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55.

Star Peak Energy Transition Company Profile (NYSE:STPK)

Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Star Peak Energy Transition Corp. was formerly known as Star Peak Energy Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Star Peak Energy Transition Corp.

