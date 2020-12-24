STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Reaches $1.20 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $38.36 million and $2.55 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00005145 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, HitBTC, Tokens.net and DSX. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00046503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.24 or 0.00339877 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00030747 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDCM, Tokens.net, OKCoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Ethfinex and DSX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

