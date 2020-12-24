State Street Corp Decreases Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,803 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.59% of Genie Energy worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNE. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 10.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genie Energy in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 79.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,993 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 9,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.96% of the company’s stock.

GNE stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider, and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through four segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE); GRE International; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

