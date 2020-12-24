State Street Corp Grows Position in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE)

State Street Corp grew its stake in Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Aprea Therapeutics were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,158,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,475,000 after purchasing an additional 131,755 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 125.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after purchasing an additional 335,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 488,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 78.8% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 103,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Ventures Iv L.P. 5Am sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $4,427,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APRE opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.36. Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. Its lead product candidate is APR-246, a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia.

