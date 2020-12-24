State Street Corp Has $2.96 Million Position in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 45.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,593 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Alpha Pro Tech were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 1,347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 148,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 138,075 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech by 3,663.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 33,959 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Pro Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $122,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $12.62 on Thursday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $41.59.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha Pro Tech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

About Alpha Pro Tech

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel and infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Building Supply and Disposable Protective Apparel.

