State Street Corp Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,984 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 234.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 115,767 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

FPRX opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $24.70. The company has a market cap of $722.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 4.41.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.14). Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 554.71% and a negative return on equity of 75.84%. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 416,562 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,032,822.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 7,393,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $149,271,534.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 791,803 shares of company stock worth $3,922,237. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim raised Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Five Prime Therapeutics from $9.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.