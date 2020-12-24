State Street Corp Invests $3.24 Million in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 131,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $112,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $597,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $16,342,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $33.50 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.63.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.