State Street Corp Raises Stock Position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,329 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.40% of ORIC Pharmaceuticals worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Svennilson Peter purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,831,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,794,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 897,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 329,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,605,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ORIC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ORIC opened at $39.14 on Thursday. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $40.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.88.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.45). As a group, equities research analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Profile

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.