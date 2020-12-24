State Street Corp Sells 365 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

State Street Corp lowered its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCB opened at $35.99 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $51.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.95.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.29. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $35.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCB. Zacks Investment Research cut Metropolitan Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Metropolitan Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine raised Metropolitan Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Metropolitan Bank from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

