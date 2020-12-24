Status (SNT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.48 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. During the last week, Status has traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $106.29 million and approximately $12.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0306 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00047971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00330051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00030914 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016896 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Status

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.