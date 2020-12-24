Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,127,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.
  • On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.
  • On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.
  • On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.
  • On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.
  • On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.
  • On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.
  • On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00.
  • On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,665,581.40.
  • On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Article: Total Return

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit