Stephane Bancel Sells 11,046 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $1,542,021.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,533,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,127,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 4,729 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total value of $667,356.48.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $1,237,590.00.

On Friday, December 11th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $1,758,302.28.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,530,000.00.

On Friday, December 4th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.11, for a total value of $3,117,123.06.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Stephane Bancel sold 3,929 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $699,362.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total value of $2,509,314.58.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $892,800.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 17,514 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $1,665,581.40.

On Friday, November 13th, Stephane Bancel sold 21,046 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $1,810,797.84.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $130.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $178.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of -80.46 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.16). Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The firm had revenue of $157.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 828.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Moderna from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moderna from $92.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 100.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

