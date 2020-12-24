Stephen J. Pace Sells 61,079 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $2,710,686.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 92,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $43.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 156.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $48.85.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.58.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

