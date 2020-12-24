Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Noah Put Options (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,134 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,475% compared to the average daily volume of 72 put options.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $43.03 on Thursday. Noah has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $43.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Noah announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Noah from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Noah has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOAH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Noah by 110.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 117,192 shares in the last quarter. Ashmore Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the third quarter worth $411,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Noah by 49.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 81,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Noah by 30.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,885,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,163,000 after acquiring an additional 434,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.26% of the company’s stock.

About Noah

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

