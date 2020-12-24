Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 590 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.
Radware Company Profile
Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
