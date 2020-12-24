Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 590 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the typical volume of 71 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $27.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Radware has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm had revenue of $62.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Radware during the second quarter worth $253,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 13.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the third quarter worth $334,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radware by 30.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,039 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Radware in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

