Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,015 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 145 put options.

JAMF stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000.

About Jamf

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

See Also: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit