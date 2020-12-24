Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF)

Jamf Holding Corp. (NYSEARCA:JAMF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,015 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,290% compared to the average daily volume of 145 put options.

JAMF stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. Jamf has a 12 month low of $29.76 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

Jamf (NYSEARCA:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

JAMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Jamf from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jamf has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.78.

In other Jamf news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 1,064,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $34,052,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 154,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,728,134 shares of company stock valued at $375,300,288 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,968,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,549,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Jamf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000.

