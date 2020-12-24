Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Trading 1.1% Higher

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.92. 28,740 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 68,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, EVP David A. Oliver purchased 13,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,856.59. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,526.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP James E. Craige acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.40 per share, with a total value of $70,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 207,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,067.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

