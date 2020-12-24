Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Has $17.32 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,351 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.0% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. S&CO Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $28,732,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 3.6% during the third quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 16,005 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 44,181 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,293,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 481,965 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,627,000. Institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday. Summit Insights cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.71.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total value of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares in the company, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $221.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

