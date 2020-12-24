Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.22

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 10092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SEOAY shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.