Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML) Shares Gap Down to $0.43

Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.40. Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 12,834,152 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.42. The stock has a market cap of £8.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.25.

About Strategic Minerals Plc (SML.L) (LON:SML)

Strategic Minerals Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

