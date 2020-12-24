Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.94

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.94 and traded as high as $52.91. Strattec Security shares last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 20,417 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of $198.40 million, a PE ratio of -25.20, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The auto parts company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.89. The business had revenue of $126.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.50 million. Strattec Security had a negative net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 0.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 521,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 42.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 401,675 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Strattec Security by 2,654.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 15,793 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Strattec Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 272.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

