Strs Ohio Grows Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FWONA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Formula One Group by 36.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 733,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after purchasing an additional 194,630 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Formula One Group by 2,218.1% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 38,617 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $741,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Formula One Group in the second quarter worth $541,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Formula One Group by 333.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

NASDAQ FWONA opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.28. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $46.52.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FWONA shares. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.