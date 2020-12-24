Strs Ohio Has $1.02 Million Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Strs Ohio cut its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in First American Financial by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 100,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after buying an additional 80,170 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in First American Financial by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 238,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 217,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after buying an additional 57,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First American Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other First American Financial news, Director Mark C. Oman acquired 4,000 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.78 per share, with a total value of $191,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $52.13 on Thursday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.14.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. First American Financial’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

