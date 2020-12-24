Strs Ohio Has $1.12 Million Position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,740 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth about $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its position in CoreLogic by 40.0% during the third quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in CoreLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CLGX shares. Barclays increased their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CoreLogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.82.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $77.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.12. CoreLogic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $79.50.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $436.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.54 million. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CoreLogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Featured Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.