Strs Ohio Sells 500 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TENB. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tenable by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TENB shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.48 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. On average, analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,874,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,256,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,343,137.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total transaction of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,511 shares of company stock valued at $9,408,941 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

