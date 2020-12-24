Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPH. Argus raised Suburban Propane Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Suburban Propane Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

SPH stock opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $918.23 million, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.84. Suburban Propane Partners has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $166.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.73 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.57%. Research analysts predict that Suburban Propane Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 149.3% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 2.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 8.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,370 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

