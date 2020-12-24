Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Shares Down 8%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Shares of Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) fell 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.72 and last traded at $9.76. 1,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.21.

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SURRY)

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

