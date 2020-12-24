Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.91

Shares of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $12.88. Sun Hung Kai Properties shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 67,207 shares traded.

SUHJY has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Hung Kai Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. As of June 30, 2020, the company's land bank comprised 57.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 68.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

