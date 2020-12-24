SUN (SUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.34 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One SUN token can currently be purchased for about $7.23 or 0.00030968 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUN has a market capitalization of $33.34 million and $56.39 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SUN has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00137759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00021966 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.00680426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00152910 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.10 or 0.00373330 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00062557 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00098492 BTC.

SUN Profile

SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,614,773 tokens. The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . The official website for SUN is sun.io/#/home

Buying and Selling SUN

SUN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

