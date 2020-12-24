SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.16. SunLink Health Systems shares last traded at $1.16, with a volume of 160 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19.

Get SunLink Health Systems alerts:

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit and a 66-bed nursing home in Mississippi; as well as offers information technology services.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.