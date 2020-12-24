Susan R. Salka Sells 8,301 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 8,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $564,800.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,856,523.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $69.63 on Thursday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.50.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

