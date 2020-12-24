SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.04 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.04 ($1.15). 2,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.43.

In related news, insider Ian Gray acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

