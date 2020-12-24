SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) (LON:SVM) traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 88.04 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 88.04 ($1.15). 2,944 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 12,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 86.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 75.82. The firm has a market cap of £5.50 million and a PE ratio of -5.43.

In related news, insider Ian Gray acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £7,000 ($9,145.54).

SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) Company Profile (LON:SVM)

SVM UK Emerging Fund plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by SVM Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom with a focus on Alternative Investment Markets. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors with focus on healthcare, technology, business services, travel and gaming.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVM UK Emerging Fund Plc (SVM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit