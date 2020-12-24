Swap (XWP) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,153.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Swap has a market capitalization of $137,670.25 and approximately $6,153.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Swap has traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0114 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Swap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.87 or 0.00136601 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00021779 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.37 or 0.00674623 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00151503 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.27 or 0.00374124 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00062619 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00095124 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 12,028,162 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.