SwiftCash Market Capitalization Hits $194,065.87 (SWIFT)

SwiftCash (CURRENCY:SWIFT) traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. SwiftCash has a total market capitalization of $194,065.87 and approximately $15.00 worth of SwiftCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SwiftCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. Over the last seven days, SwiftCash has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SwiftCash alerts:

CRYPTOBUCKS (CBUCKS) traded up 474% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000058 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001387 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000043 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SwiftCash Profile

SwiftCash (SWIFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2014. SwiftCash’s total supply is 166,404,144 coins and its circulating supply is 165,683,713 coins. SwiftCash’s official Twitter account is @Bit_Swift. The official website for SwiftCash is swiftcash.cc.

SwiftCash Coin Trading

SwiftCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwiftCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwiftCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SwiftCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwiftCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwiftCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.