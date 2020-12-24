Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In other news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Sykes Enterprises during the third quarter worth $34,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter worth $198,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYKE opened at $37.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $40.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

