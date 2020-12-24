Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $126.95

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.95 and traded as high as $131.58. Symrise shares last traded at $131.58, with a volume of 360 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, November 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.95 and its 200 day moving average is $127.70.

About Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEF)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

