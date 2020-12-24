Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Down 10.8%

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.08. 504,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 397,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

