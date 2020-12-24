Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Shares Down 10.8%

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2020

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) traded down 10.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.91 and last traded at $13.08. 504,836 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 397,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $599.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.59% and a negative net margin of 1,114.79%. Equities analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Syros Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard A. Young sold 5,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $49,638.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,933,008.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $416,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,023,000 after buying an additional 854,333 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit