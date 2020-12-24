Syscoin (SYS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.01 Million

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $33.63 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000240 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.01 or 0.00463890 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000230 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000293 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 76.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Syscoin’s total supply is 602,778,414 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.